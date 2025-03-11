King Charles’ Four-Word Message to Prince William at Commonwealth Day Finally Revealed

King Charles III and Kate Middleton made their highly anticipated return to the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, marking their first appearance at the event since missing last year due to health struggles.

What King Charles Told Prince William

As King Charles arrived alongside Queen Camilla, he warmly greeted his eldest son, Prince William, who attended the event with Princess Kate. In a rare moment of public affection, William kissed his father on the cheek before exchanging a few words.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman, as reported by The Mirror, revealed the four-word message King Charles shared with William: “Good to see you.”

A United Front Amid Challenges

The event underscored the royal family’s unity, with Kate Middleton elegantly dressed in a red Catherine Walker dress, while Prince William donned a navy blue suit. King Charles opted for a classic black suit, and Queen Camilla stunned in a dusky pink wool crepe coat dress by Fiona Clare.

The Commonwealth Day service holds great significance as it gathers senior royals alongside key figures, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The King’s attendance was especially notable given his ongoing battle with cancer, as he continues to balance royal duties with treatment.

This year’s event highlighted the strength of the monarchy, with Charles, William, and Kate reaffirming their roles at the forefront of the royal family during a challenging period.