Kate Middleton Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture At Latest Public Appearance

Kate Middleton made a sentimental fashion statement at the Commonwealth Day service in London, marking her first appearance at the event in two years. The Princess of Wales, 42, rewore a four-strand pearl choker that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, paying tribute to the late monarch in a timeless royal tradition.

A Royal Legacy: Kate’s Connection to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

The Japanese pearl choker, created by Garrard, was a gift from Japan’s government to Queen Elizabeth in 1975. The late Princess Diana also famously wore the diamond-clasped necklace in the 1980s, making it a piece steeped in royal history.

Kate paired the elegant heirloom with diamond and pearl drop earrings, also previously worn by Diana—a jewelry choice she has made multiple times since becoming a royal.

A Stunning Return to Commonwealth Day

The Princess of Wales stepped out alongside Prince William, 41, wearing a striking red Catherine Walker coat dress, a look she previously wore during a 2023 state visit with South Korean leaders. She completed the ensemble with a Gina Foster pillbox hat, a suede bow-adorned Miu Miu bag, and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Her husband, Prince William, kept it classic in a navy suit, maroon tie, and black oxfords.

Kate Middleton’s First Commonwealth Day Appearance Since Cancer Recovery

This year’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey was particularly meaningful for Kate, as she missed the 2024 ceremony while recovering from abdominal surgery and undergoing cancer treatment.

After months away from public life, Kate officially announced her remission in January 2025 and has been slowly resuming royal engagements.

A Family Gathering of Senior Royals

The event also saw the attendance of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Richard, reaffirming the royal family’s commitment to the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations.

Kate’s touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth through her jewelry and her high-profile return to royal duty signal that she is steadily resuming her public role—all while honoring the legacy of the late monarch and Princess Diana.