Kate Middleton Hits Back At King Charles With Major Snub Amid Growing Tensions

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the senior royals who gathered at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service. While King Charles shared a warm embrace with Prince William, greeting his eldest son with a kiss on the cheek, no such exchange took place between the monarch and Princess Kate.

A Formal Greeting, Not a Snub?

Instead of a kiss, Kate greeted her father-in-law with a warm smile and a graceful curtsy, a moment captured by photographers. The lack of a more personal interaction wasn’t a slight but likely a result of the formal setting and structured nature of the event.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate, 43, also curtsied while greeting Queen Camilla, maintaining her composed and elegant demeanor. She looked stunning in a red Catherine Walker coat and a matching Gina Foster hat, perfectly suited for the prestigious occasion.

King Charles and Kate Middleton Return After Health Battles

This year’s service marked a significant return for both Kate and King Charles, as neither attended last year due to their respective cancer diagnoses.

The Palace announced in February 2024 that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, while Kate shared her own health struggles in a heartfelt video message in March.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate, who recently confirmed she is in remission, is making a careful and gradual return to public duties, balancing her health with royal commitments.

Who Attended and Who Was Missing?

The service was attended by other senior royals, including Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Queen Camilla, who looked elegant in a pink wool crepe and satin coat dress by Fiona Clare paired with a Philip Treacy beret.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty

However, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were noticeably absent, with Sophie reportedly traveling to New York on official duties.

A Royal Moment of Unity

Despite the structured nature of the event, the warm gestures between King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate reflected unity within the royal family.

Photo: Shutterstock

As both Kate and Charles continue their recovery journeys, their presence at such a significant event marks a step forward in their return to public life.