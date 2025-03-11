Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Spotted For First Time In Public Amid Ben Affleck Reunion Rumors

John Miller was seen visiting Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood, California home on Sunday, marking his first public sighting since reports surfaced that Ben Affleck may be hoping for a second chance with his ex-wife.

The CaliBurger CEO, 47, kept it casual in a fitted New York Yankees T-shirt, dark wash jeans, and brown boots as he arrived at the actress’s residence. Garner, 52, and Miller have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2018.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Close Bond Sparks Speculation

Garner’s relationship with Affleck, also 52, raised eyebrows last week when the Gone Girl star was photographed wrapping his arms around her waist during a paintball outing for their son Samuel’s 13th birthday.

While Garner remained focused on the game, she didn’t pull away, and the exes shared a few laughs—fueling speculation about their ever-growing bond.

Sources previously told Page Six that Affleck and Garner have been “spending more time together than ever” since Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized in January.

“They really do have a close bond,” an insider shared. “They’ve found themselves leaning on each other more than ever.”

Ben Affleck Reportedly Open to a Second Chance, But Garner Stays Firm

A source revealed that Affleck “would love another chance” with Garner but acknowledged, “at the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

“He respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another source close to Garner insisted she has no interest in rekindling a romance with Affleck.

“She’s happy with John, and that’s just not where her head is at,” the source explained. “She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

John Miller Reportedly Feels Like a ‘Third Wheel’

Although Miller isn’t worried about Affleck winning Garner back, sources say he has felt like a “third wheel” at times—especially since Affleck spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with the family and even took shelter at Garner’s home during the Los Angeles wildfires.

“He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben,” a source revealed. “But at the same time, it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Unhappy With Ben and Jen’s Growing Closeness

Meanwhile, Lopez, 54, is said to be increasingly frustrated by the ongoing headlines surrounding Affleck and Garner.

“She’s not happy with constantly seeing photos of Ben and Jen together,” an insider revealed, adding that the situation is “messing with her head.”

As the speculation surrounding Garner, Affleck, and Miller continues, it remains clear that Affleck and Garner’s co-parenting bond is stronger than ever—regardless of where their romantic lives may lead.