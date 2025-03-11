Jennifer Garner Spotted at Ben Affleck’s Home Amid Growing Reconciliation Speculation

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have once again sparked speculation about their relationship after the actress was seen at her ex-husband’s home on Friday morning.

Garner and Affleck’s Closeness Raises Eyebrows

The former couple, who share three children—Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13—have long maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. However, rumors of a possible rekindling surfaced after a video showed them looking affectionate at a family paintball outing.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Garner harbors a “deep fear” of falling for Affleck again, despite their 10-year marriage ending in 2015. Adding to the speculation, the Alias star has not been spotted with her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, since February 20.

Jennifer Garner’s Visit to Ben Affleck’s Home

Garner was photographed outside Affleck’s residence wearing a black oversized zip-up hoodie, gray sweatpants, and reading glasses while sipping a cup of coffee. Meanwhile, her son Fin was seen in a white-and-orange sweatshirt.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Garner is hesitant about revisiting a romantic relationship with Affleck, explaining, “She doesn’t want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama. Plus, she doesn’t want their kids to witness round two of their mom struggling with their dad.”

What Ben Affleck Thinks About Jennifer Garner

According to sources, Affleck continues to hold Garner in the highest regard. “To Ben, Jen is superwoman,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She has saved him many times, and there is nothing in the world he wouldn’t do for her.”

The Argo star reportedly admires how hard Garner has been working in the wake of the recent Los Angeles fires, where she has been actively volunteering.

“He is not super concerned for her right now,” the insider shared. “But if that changes, he would drop everything to make sure she is OK.”

While Garner has been deeply affected by the fires and the loss of a friend, the source noted that slowing down is not in her nature. “She needs to take some time to relax, but that is not how Jen is—not when she is passionate about something.”

Are They More Than Just Co-Parents?

Although Garner and Affleck’s interactions continue to fuel rumors, sources close to the actress maintain that she is still with Miller. However, with Affleck recently finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, many are wondering if the former couple’s close bond could evolve into something more.