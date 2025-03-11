Imran Khan moves LHC for early hearing in May 9 bail cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed an urgent request in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking early hearings on eight bail petitions related to the violent incidents of May 9, 2023.

In a fresh application submitted on Tuesday through his legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, the former prime minister urged the court to take up his bail pleas without further delay. Imran Khan argued that his name had been included in these cases as part of a broader campaign of political victimisation against him and his party.

The petitions had been last heard on January 16, but no subsequent date was scheduled, according to Khan’s application. He appealed to the court to immediately fix the cases for hearing, stressing the principle that “justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

Khan has repeatedly denied involvement in the May 9 riots, which erupted following his arrest last year. The violence resulted in widespread damage to military and government properties, prompting a sweeping crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters.

The former premier, currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, maintains that the cases against him are politically motivated and aimed at sidelining him from the country’s political landscape.

The LHC is expected to take up his plea for early hearing in the coming days.