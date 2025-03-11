Govt decides against invoking Article 6 of Constitution for political maturity, stability: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday announced that the government has decided against invoking Article 6 of the Constitution, preferring political stability and maturity to legal confrontations.

“The government is committed to resolving political matters through dialogue rather than legal action”, the Law and Justice Minister declared while speaking on the floor of Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to the opposition leader’s point of objection in the Senate on Tuesday, he highlighted that elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies have taken their oaths, and the Election Commission has announced the election schedule.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Sunni Ittehad Council’s Chief Minister was appointed, and despite the schedule being issued, the Chief Minister and Speaker refused to convene the provincial assembly session.

Article 6 deals with cases of treason and constitutional violations, allowing legal proceedings against any individual for breaching the Constitution.

Recalling Senate election, Senator Tarar noted that the Peshawar High Court had directed the assembly session to be held, but the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, acting under the Chief Minister’s instructions, refused to summon while the Senate elections were being held across the country.

“If everything is unconstitutional, then why is the opposition leader still holding his position? PTI members continue to chair multiple parliamentary committees,” he remarked, questioning the opposition’s stance.

He further argued that if Article 6 were to be applied, it should have been enforced when the vote of no confidence was moved against the then-Prime Minister and the Deputy Speaker dissolved the National Assembly. He reminded that this issue had already been debated extensively during the tenure of the previous PDM government.

Commenting on the absence of senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Tarar held the KP’s provincial Assembly Speaker and Chief Minister accountable, stating that they must provide answers for the disruption in the legislative process.

The minister reiterated the government’s stance on prioritizing political dialogue over constitutional litigation, reaffirming its commitment to fostering stability in the country.