George Clooney Prepares For Amal Clooney Divorce With a $300K Weekly Paycheck

George Clooney is making history with a record-breaking $300,000 per week for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck—but insiders claim he may need every penny for an impending divorce battle with wife Amal Clooney.

Clooney’s Alleged “Divorce War Chest”

According to Radar Online, marital troubles have been brewing between George and Amal, and despite her move to New York with their children to support him, sources say it may be too little, too late.

“They have been papering over the cracks for years,” an insider claimed. “Once the play is over, they’ll likely go their separate ways.”

The source further suggested that Clooney’s massive earnings will help fund the potential split, adding, “And he’ll be needing every penny of that $300,000 a week for his divorce war chest because this split is gonna cost monster money. She’s a lawyer for Pete’s sake.”

A Record-Breaking Broadway Deal

Despite the split rumors, Clooney is on track to become one of the highest-paid actors in Broadway history, surpassing Hugh Jackman and Bette Midler.

“George is landing a huge deal,” a source revealed. “He’s not just starring in the show—he also wrote it, which means he’s cashing in from multiple revenue streams.”

Clooney’s Dramatic Hair Transformation

Adding to the buzz, Clooney recently debuted a new dark brown hair color, swapping out his signature silver locks. The transformation is reportedly for his role as Edward R. Murrow in the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck.

The couple was last spotted enjoying lunch at Raoul’s in SoHo, where they appeared in good spirits despite ongoing rumors.

For now, Clooney remains focused on his career, but insiders suggest that his Broadway fortune may soon be put to the test in a high-stakes divorce battle.