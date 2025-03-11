Fix Karachi’s roads now

The traffic congestion on the roads of Karachi is worsening, primarily due to the deteriorating condition of major roads. Shahrah-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road and University Road — three of the city’s busiest arteries — are riddled with potholes, uneven patches, and blockades due to ongoing construction work, making daily commute a nightmare.

Massive traffic jams have become a routine, with vehicles stuck for hours due to broken roads and haphazard diversions. Shahrah-e-Faisal, a crucial commercial route, suffers from frequent bottlenecks due to poorly maintained service lanes. MA Jinnah Road, despite its importance, remains congested with encroachments and damaged intersections. University Road, serving thousands of students and professionals, is in a deplorable state, causing severe inconvenience and accidents.

The poor road infrastructure not only delays commuters but also increases fuel consumption, air pollution and vehicle maintenance costs. The authorities must take urgent steps to repair and expand these roads, enforce strict traffic regulations and complete pending construction projects without unnecessary delays. Karachi’s economic productivity depends on a smooth transport network, and immediate action is crucial to resolve this crisis.

SAWERA NADEEM

KARACHI