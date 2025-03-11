Emma Stone And Margaret Qualley’s Confrontation At Oscars 2025 Finally Explained

Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley’s animated exchange at the 2025 Oscars may have looked tense, but according to a professional lip reader, it was nothing more than playful banter.

The viral moment from the Academy Awards on March 2 showed Qualley approaching Stone with what appeared to be an intense expression, causing the Poor Things actress to back away. However, lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Daily Mail that the encounter was far from confrontational.

What Really Happened Between Emma Stone And Margaret Qualley?

Hickling revealed that, despite the seemingly serious exchange, Qualley was simply expressing excitement. “It looks like Margaret is about to square up in this scene, giving Emma her mean girl look,” Hickling said. “But don’t worry, they are not fighting. In fact, Margaret says to Emma, ‘Yeah, and I am about to freak out.’”

The clip, which quickly went viral, led fans to speculate that Stone and Qualley were having a heated argument. However, those familiar with their past interactions weren’t surprised. The Poor Things co-stars have shared similar playful moments before, including a staged red carpet “argument” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

“They do this all the time,” Hickling explained, emphasizing that their chemistry is rooted in lighthearted fun rather than real tension.

Photo: FilmMagic

Fans Were Convinced It Was A Fight

Despite the playful nature of the moment, social media users were quick to react to the clip, with many believing the exchange was serious.

“That was a bit aggressive! Need details,” one fan wrote on TikTok. Another added, “I thought they were fighting 😭😭😭.”

Photo: TikTok / Access Hollywood

Others questioned why Stone appeared to back away, with one user asking, “Why is Emma backing away from her like that lol?”

Page Six reached out to representatives for both actresses but did not receive an immediate response.

Margaret Qualley And Emma Stone’s Big Night At The Oscars

While their interaction stole the spotlight, both actresses had major moments during the ceremony. Stone, who won Best Actress for Poor Things in 2024, served as a presenter at this year’s event. Meanwhile, Qualley took part in a James Bond tribute performance and was there to support her The Substance co-star, Demi Moore, who was nominated for Best Actress.

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Qualley’s husband, music producer Jack Antonoff, also went viral that night for his stunned reaction to Moore losing to Anora star Mikey Madison.

Despite the brief confusion over Stone and Qualley’s interaction, it’s clear their playful dynamic remains as strong as ever.