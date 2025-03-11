China’s national legislature concludes annual session

Entrusted by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium, Li Hongzhong presided over the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the closing meeting of the session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Lawmakers approved the government work report and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

They adopted a decision to amend the Law on Deputies to the National People’s Congress and to the Local People’s Congresses at Various Levels and adopted a resolution on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and the 2025 plan for national economic and social development, as well as the 2025 plan.

They also approved a report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2025 and approved the central budget for 2025.

Addressing the meeting, Li said that the annual session has successfully completed its agenda. The outcomes of the session have demonstrated the significant political advantages of the people’s congress system, he said.

Noting that this year marks the final lap for implementing China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Li urged lawmakers to stay true to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability so as to complete the objectives and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality and lay a solid foundation for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

Lawmakers should act in line with the people-centered philosophy of development and develop whole-process people’s democracy, he added.

“Unity is strength; struggle creates history; hard work makes a bright future,” Li said, calling on lawmakers to stay united and work harder to make further progress in building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.