World

China calls for resisting disinformation campaigns by anti-China institute

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China calls on all sectors of Australia and the international community to join voices denouncing and resisting the fabrication and spread of disinformation by a so-called research institute in Australia, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to reports that the head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) posted on social media about the institute’s lack of anti-China materials due to U.S. funding cuts, urging the U.S. or other organizations to immediately fund relevant anti-China agenda.

Mao said that the so-called research institute in Australia has long been funded by the U.S. defense and diplomatic agencies, as well as arms dealers. She emphasized that it serves the interests of its donors and has propagated a long list of lies against China, with its so-called “research findings” lacking basic factual grounds and having repeatedly been proved as disinformation, which clearly violates the professional ethics of academic research. “There is no credibility to speak of for this so-called research institute.”

What the head of the institute revealed on social media further exposes its hypocritical nature of creating falsehoods and spreading disinformation to vilify China under U.S. funding, Mao said, expressing hope that people in Australia and the international community would recognize ASPI’s true nature and join in denouncing and resisting its disinformation campaigns.

Previous article
Meghan Markle Netflix Future ‘In Doubt’ After Abysmal Response To New Show
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton Completely ‘Unaware’ of Meghan Markle’s Netflix...

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly uninterested in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, according to a royal expert. A source claims...

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why Protecting Her Kids’ Privacy Is More Important Than Fame

Kate Middleton Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture At Latest Public Appearance

King Charles Sparks Family Rift with Lavish Gesture for Queen Camilla

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.