BEIJING: China calls on all sectors of Australia and the international community to join voices denouncing and resisting the fabrication and spread of disinformation by a so-called research institute in Australia, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to reports that the head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) posted on social media about the institute’s lack of anti-China materials due to U.S. funding cuts, urging the U.S. or other organizations to immediately fund relevant anti-China agenda.

Mao said that the so-called research institute in Australia has long been funded by the U.S. defense and diplomatic agencies, as well as arms dealers. She emphasized that it serves the interests of its donors and has propagated a long list of lies against China, with its so-called “research findings” lacking basic factual grounds and having repeatedly been proved as disinformation, which clearly violates the professional ethics of academic research. “There is no credibility to speak of for this so-called research institute.”

What the head of the institute revealed on social media further exposes its hypocritical nature of creating falsehoods and spreading disinformation to vilify China under U.S. funding, Mao said, expressing hope that people in Australia and the international community would recognize ASPI’s true nature and join in denouncing and resisting its disinformation campaigns.