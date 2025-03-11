Bilawal backs Zardari’s call, warns no new Indus canals without Sindh’s consent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday threw his weight behind President Asif Ali Zardari’s call for a national consensus on building new canals from the Indus River, warning that unilateral decisions on water distribution could fracture the federation.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Bilawal lashed out at those he accused of playing politics with an issue he described as existential for Sindh. “Water is not just a political issue for us—it’s a matter of life and death,” he declared, adding that the people of Sindh have “serious reservations” about any move to divert more water from the River Indus without their consent.

“The PPP has always stood at the forefront when it comes to protecting Sindh’s water rights,” Bilawal asserted. “Our chief minister and provincial ministers have consistently raised their voices. Anyone claiming we have remained silent is either misinformed or deliberately misleading the public.”

Bilawal backed President Zardari’s warning to the government not to impose decisions on water projects. Zardari had earlier told parliament that building new canals without consulting all provinces would be a mistake, especially in a country already grappling with climate change, water scarcity, and regional disparities.

Bilawal cautioned that ignoring Sindh’s concerns over new canal projects could have dangerous consequences for national cohesion. “We cannot allow this issue to weaken the federation,” he said. “Consensus, not confrontation, is the way forward.”

He also criticised nationalist parties and political rivals for what he called opportunistic point-scoring on the sensitive issue. “Some are using this crisis to inflame public sentiment for their own political gain,” Bilawal said. “But we are focused on finding solutions that work for the entire country.”

The PPP chairman highlighted that senior party leaders, including Nawab Yousuf Talpur, have long warned about the mismanagement of water resources. Talpur’s last speech in parliament, Bilawal noted, was a detailed warning about the looming water crisis and the dangers of poorly planned canal development.

Turning to the broader political landscape, Bilawal also took aim at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over its failure to stem the rising tide of lawlessness and terrorism. He warned that if the provincial administration did not act decisively, the federal government might be forced to intervene. “Maintaining law and order is a provincial responsibility, but if they can’t handle it, the federation will have to step in,” he said.

Bilawal described President Zardari’s address to parliament as historic, marking the eighth time he had spoken before the legislature. He praised Zardari for covering a wide range of national challenges—from the economy and security to water resource management.

On economic matters, Bilawal sounded an optimistic note, saying inflation was stabilising and the country’s financial indicators were improving. He credited this progress to collaboration between political parties and said PPP was ready to work with the federal government to ensure stability.

He confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reassured the PPP leadership that their concerns over budget allocations and water distribution would be addressed. Bilawal proposed that the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) jointly draft the next federal budget to reflect the interests of all provinces.

In closing, Bilawal urged the government to adopt a long-term, sustainable approach to water management. “The future of Pakistan’s economy, food security, and environment depends on how we manage the Indus River today,” he said. “We must act responsibly and ensure that decisions are made in the national interest, not for short-term political gains.”