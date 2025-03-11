Ben Affleck Takes Aim at Tom Cruise With Cheeky Jibe On His ‘Stunt Skills’

Ben Affleck is throwing some lighthearted shade at Hollywood’s biggest action star, Tom Cruise.

While promoting his new movie The Accountant 2 at the SXSW premiere in Austin, Affleck, 52, joked about his own version of stunt work—one that doesn’t involve hanging off buildings or jumping out of planes.

Affleck’s Take on Stunts: “Tom Cruise Has Nothing on Me”

Speaking to the crowd at the Paramount Theatre, Affleck revealed that he spent “months and months” training to master line dancing for the film.

“It was a stunt for me,” he quipped, before joking, “Tom Cruise has nothing on me.”

However, he quickly clarified, “In terms of line dancing.” Unlike Cruise, who has made headlines for high-risk stunts in Mission: Impossible, Affleck’s on-screen action in The Accountant 2 is a little less death-defying.

Director Gavin O’Connor chimed in with his own behind-the-scenes tidbit, revealing that “there was a nude scene, but we cut it. He practiced line dancing in front of the mirror.”

Laughing at the comment, Affleck responded, “It was a choice! I liked it!”

From Batman to The Accountant: Affleck’s Return to Action

Affleck, known for his action-packed roles as Batman in the DC Universe and the original The Accountant, is making his long-awaited return in the sequel.

The film follows Christian Wolff (Affleck), a mathematical genius-turned-forensic accountant, as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy with the help of his lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) and Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

Meanwhile, Affleck’s longtime friend and co-star Matt Damon—who attended the SXSW premiere alongside him—has been making waves with his new role as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Greek epic. Sporting a rugged beard, Damon’s transformation has sparked major buzz.

A Lighter Moment Amid Personal Headlines

Affleck’s playful jab at Cruise comes amid continued speculation about his personal life, following his split from Jennifer Lopez and his increasingly close bond with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Though neither has publicly addressed rumors of a rekindled romance, their recent outings have kept fans guessing.

For now, though, Affleck is keeping things light—proving that while Cruise may have the edge in extreme stunts, he’s got the moves on the dance floor.