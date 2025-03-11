Ben Affleck Shuts Down Son’s $6K Sneaker Request With Hilarious Reality Check

Ben Affleck is making sure his kids understand the value of money—even when they eye designer sneakers with a hefty price tag.

At the premiere of The Accountant 2 at SXSW, the 52-year-old actor addressed a viral video featuring his 13-year-old son, Samuel, admiring a $6,000 pair of Dior Air Force 1s at a sneaker convention. Affleck didn’t hold back when sharing his response to the pricey request.

Affleck’s Lesson in Financial Responsibility

“That’s what happens when you tell a motherf—er they have to mow a lawn,” Affleck joked to Access Hollywood. “All of a sudden, they don’t want those shoes.”

He went on to explain that his son argued, “We have the money,” to which Affleck responded, “I have the money, you’re broke!”

In the viral clip, Affleck is seen browsing sneakers with Samuel, eventually telling him, “That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there,” when he sees the $6,000 price tag.

Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner

Affleck shares Samuel, as well as daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Despite their 2018 divorce, the two have maintained a close co-parenting relationship, frequently seen together at family outings, including a recent paintball game for Samuel’s birthday.

Affleck’s bond with Garner has fueled reconciliation rumors, especially after his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez in February 2025. However, sources close to the duo insist their interactions are focused on co-parenting and supporting their children.

Teaching Real-Life Lessons

Affleck’s humorous but firm parenting approach has earned praise from fans, with many appreciating his efforts to instill financial responsibility in his kids despite his Hollywood wealth.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner recently went viral for her emotional reaction to their daughter Violet’s high school graduation, posting teary-eyed photos on Instagram with the caption, “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (Bless our hearts).”

While Affleck and Garner’s close friendship continues to spark speculation, the actor remains focused on his kids and teaching them that, no matter how famous their dad is, money doesn’t grow on trees—or sneakers.