Apology from Zelensky opens door for renewed US-Ukraine dialogue

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a formal letter of apology to former US President Donald Trump, following their contentious Oval Office meeting last month.

The move is seen as an effort to repair strained relations between the two leaders as diplomatic efforts intensify to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The apology was confirmed by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine, during an interview with Fox News on Monday. Witkoff described the letter as a “constructive step” that has helped restart discussions involving US, Ukrainian, and European officials.

“The letter from President Zelensky was an important gesture,” Witkoff said. “It has opened up new channels for dialogue and brought a sense of focus to the ongoing peace discussions.”

Tensions between the US and Ukraine escalated last month when Zelensky openly disagreed with Trump’s call for direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

During their Oval Office meeting, sources say, Zelensky voiced strong reservations about any immediate engagement with the Kremlin, arguing that such talks could undermine Ukraine’s position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

In the aftermath of the heated exchange, the US reportedly paused military assistance and delayed talks on several strategic agreements, including intelligence sharing and a minerals trade deal. While Zelensky publicly acknowledged the disagreement as “unfortunate,” there was initially no formal apology.

Trump briefly mentioned receiving the letter during his recent address to Congress but stopped short of elaborating on its content. Officials say the letter expresses Zelensky’s regret over the tone of the Oval Office meeting and a renewed commitment to working closely with the United States on shared security goals.

Diplomatic sources say the apology has cleared the way for renewed peace negotiations, with US and Ukrainian officials scheduled to meet in Riyadh later this week. The talks, hosted by Saudi Arabia, are expected to focus on a possible ceasefire framework, security guarantees, and the future of military assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky arrived in Riyadh on Sunday, accompanied by US Senator Marco Rubio, who is representing the US at the talks. There is cautious optimism that a partial truce proposal from Ukraine could revive stalled negotiations, though analysts warn that significant obstacles remain.

Witkoff emphasised the importance of transparency and compromise as discussions resume. “Both sides need to be clear about their objectives,” he said. “There is a real opportunity here to move towards peace, but it’s going to take serious commitment.”

The US has maintained that any peace agreement must protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity while addressing the security concerns of all parties involved.

As the Riyadh talks approach, observers are watching closely to see whether Zelensky’s diplomatic overture will help bridge the divide with Washington and bring renewed momentum to efforts aimed at ending the three-year war.