Zardari slams govt’s ‘unilateral policies’, warns of growing provincial unrest

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday cautioned the government that unilateral decision-making was placing the federation under serious strain.

Addressing lawmakers at a joint session of parliament, the president stressed the need for consensus among federating units, particularly regarding water distribution and development policies that impact provincial rights.

This was President Zardari’s first address to parliament in his second term, marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year. His speech underscored rising tensions between the ruling coalition partners, as well as his Pakistan Peoples Party’s growing frustration with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which leads the government.

The president took particular exception to the federal government’s decision to proceed with the construction of additional canals from the Indus River system—an issue that has been a source of contention between the provinces, especially Punjab and Sindh.

“It is my constitutional duty as your president, and my obligation as a patriotic Pakistani, to caution this house and the government that some unilateral policies are putting grave strain on the federation,” President Zardari said. “In particular, the decision to carve out more canals from the Indus River system, despite strong opposition from federating units, is unacceptable.”

Zardari urged the government to abandon the controversial canal project and instead work toward a collective solution that takes into account the concerns of all provinces. He emphasised that sustainable development could only be achieved through cooperation and consensus.

His remarks reflected the growing rift between the PPP and the PML-N, two key allies in the current coalition government. Despite several high-level meetings, including one between President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last December, differences remain unresolved.

The PPP has consistently voiced concerns over what it perceives as Punjab’s disproportionate control over resources, particularly water. The Sindh government fears that Punjab’s construction of new canals in Cholistan will reduce Sindh’s water share and harm its agricultural sector.

The PPP has also criticised the federal government for delaying the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), a constitutional body meant to address inter-provincial matters. The CCI has not convened in nearly a year, adding to the PPP’s grievances.

In his speech, President Zardari appealed to lawmakers to prioritise national unity over political differences. He called for cooperation to revive the economy, strengthen democracy, and restore public trust in government institutions.

“We must set aside personal and political differences for the national interest,” he said. “Let us work together to revive our economy, strengthen our democracy, and uphold the rule of law.”

The president credited the government for stabilising the economy in recent months. He noted an increase in foreign direct investment, a rebound in foreign exchange reserves, and an all-time high in the stock market. He also highlighted the reduction in the policy interest rate, from 22% to 12%, as a sign of improving economic conditions.

However, he cautioned that the challenges facing the country required a renewed focus on governance and service delivery. “Our administrative machinery must be realigned to meet the expectations of the people. Ministries need to redefine their objectives and deliver tangible results within set timeframes,” he said.

Zardari also urged the government to prioritise education and healthcare in the upcoming budget, calling for increased allocations to these sectors. He highlighted the need for scholarships and financial assistance programmes to empower the youth.

Addressing the threat of climate change, the president stressed the importance of sustainable water management, renewable energy, and strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture sector. He praised Sindh’s successful mangrove plantation programme, which has contributed to climate mitigation and earned the province revenue through carbon credits.

On national security, Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the armed forces and called for addressing the root causes of militancy, particularly in underdeveloped regions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Türkiye, while expressing the desire to enhance cooperation with the United States and the European Union. Zardari noted the recent successful counterterrorism collaboration with the US, describing it as a positive step for future joint efforts.

Zardari concluded his address by reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He called for a just resolution of both conflicts in accordance with international law and human rights.

Throughout the president’s speech, members of the opposition staged loud protests, chanting slogans against the government. Despite the disruptions, Zardari completed his address, marking his eighth speech to a joint session of parliament.

The session took place amid visible strains within the ruling coalition. The PPP has voiced dissatisfaction over its exclusion from key decision-making processes, particularly in Punjab. Although the party holds no ministries in the federal government, its parliamentary support remains critical to the coalition’s stability.