Women’s health

Mashkay town of Awaran district in Balochistan currently faces a distressing crisis in women’s healthcare. The town lacks many basic facilities, but one significant issue is its shortage of healthcare facilities, particularly those that cater to women. Apart from specialised healthcare units, general hospitals also face an acute shortage of female doctors. This largely restricts women’s access to healthcare because tribal customs and cultural norms dictate that women should only be treated by female doctors. Oftentimes, it is because the women themselves aren’t comfortable enough to be treated by men, while other times their male guardians simply do not permit them. Keeping this in mind, the government must establish women’s healthcare centres in Mashkay and appoint female doctors to ensure women’s wellbeing and protect their right to accessible healthcare.

SHAHQUE ZAHID KHAIR

HUB