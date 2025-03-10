Two CTD officers martyred during targeted attack in Kohat

KOHAT: Two officers of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred in a targeted firing incident on Tanda Dam Road in Kohat.

According to reports, the two officers, Ghulam Mustafa and Zahid ur Rehman, were en route to Kohat city for duty when they were ambushed by armed terrorists lying in wait. The attackers opened indiscriminate fire on them as they rode a motorcycle, resulting in both officers being martyred on the spot.

Following the incident, the assailants managed to flee the scene. A heavy police contingent swiftly reached the area, cordoned it off, and launched a search operation to track down those responsible.

The bodies of the martyred officers were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Kohat for medico-legal formalities.

Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, strongly condemned the deadly attack on the police personnel near Tanda Dam. In his statement, he paid tribute to the martyred officers, Ghulam Mustafa and Zahid ur Rehman, praising their courage and dedication to duty. He emphasised that their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism will always be remembered.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the brave personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. “Ghulam Mustafa and Zahid ur Rehman made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and we salute them,” he said.

The interior minister further stated that the brave heroes of the KPK Police had made immense sacrifices in the ongoing war against terrorism and that their dedication to peace and security would not be forgotten.