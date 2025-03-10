Entertainment

Taylor Swift Reportedly Worried Travis Kelce’s Retirement Could Strain Their Relationship

Taylor Swift is reportedly grappling with fears about how Travis Kelce’s football career decisions could impact their relationship. According to RadarOnline, the pop star is anxious about what happens next, especially as Kelce considers playing for another year.

An insider claimed Swift is concerned that if Kelce retires from the NFL, their dynamic could shift dramatically. “If Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor’s lives together. He would be around far more, and who knows—she may start to get sick of him!” the source said.

Relationship Balance at Risk?

While the couple miss each other when Kelce is away training and traveling for games, there’s also the worry that spending too much time together could bring unexpected challenges. The insider noted, “They both know this can spell the death of a relationship.”

Adding to the tension, Marca reported that Swift was also affected by the booing she received at the Super Bowl, particularly since Kelce did not publicly defend her at the time.

As Kelce weighs his future in football, Swift reportedly fears how their relationship will evolve, making his career decision more than just a professional one—it could shape their future together.

