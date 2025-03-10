Syria declares end of military operation against Assad loyalists

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced the conclusion of its military operation against loyalists of former President Bashar al-Assad in the coastal regions of Latakia and Tartous, following the neutralisation of security threats posed by remnants of the toppled regime.

In a statement on Monday, Defence Ministry spokesman Ghani confirmed that the military had succeeded in repelling the remaining Assad loyalists and securing vital areas. “Having achieved the neutralisation of security threats, we announce the end of the military operation,” Ghani said, adding that security forces had absorbed the attacks from Assad’s loyalists and pushed them away from strategic locations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that nearly 1,500 people had been killed in the violence since Thursday, with the majority of casualties being civilians. The conflict, which erupted in Assad’s strongholds, resulted in brutal clashes between the new government and pro-Assad forces. However, Al Jazeera has not verified these figures.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) vowed to bring those responsible for the violent clashes to justice, announcing the formation of an independent committee to investigate the deaths. Ghani confirmed that security forces would cooperate fully with the investigation to uncover the facts and ensure justice for victims.

Despite the announcement of victory, instability continues to plague Syria. While the fighting has subsided along the coast, fresh violence erupted in the capital, Damascus, when gunmen attempted to attack a government building. Security forces reported that two attackers were arrested, while others escaped, leaving the true identity of the assailants unclear.

The violence in Latakia and Tartous began last week when pro-Assad forces launched deadly attacks on the new government’s security forces. The ambush led to revenge killings, as thousands of armed supporters of the new government flocked to the coastal regions, resulting in indiscriminate attacks. The government sent reinforcements to the area to regain control, while efforts to stabilise the region continue.

Amid the escalating violence, accusations have been levelled at Iran, an ally of the Assad regime, for its involvement in the unrest. Iranian officials have strongly denied these allegations, dismissing them as “completely ridiculous.”