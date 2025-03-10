Student welfare in Kolwa

There are so many issues affecting the quality of education and the well-being of students at Kolwa Gandachi School. Despite our best efforts, the school – located in Kolwa village of Balochistan – faces significant challenges that hinder our ability to provide a safe, healthy and supportive learning environment.

Our school lacks basic infrastructure, including adequate classrooms, seating and desk arrangements. The school building is in disrepair, with leaky roofs, broken windows and crumbling walls, posing a risk to the safety and well-being of students and staff. Furthermore, we face a severe shortage of qualified teachers, resulting in untrained staff teaching many classes. This compromises the quality of education, while the alarmingly high teacher-student ratio makes it difficult for teachers to provide individualised attention and support. Additionally, our school lacks access to fundamental amenities such as clean water, sanitation facilities and electricity. This creates an unhealthy environment, leading to absenteeism, illness and decreased productivity.

In order provide a safe and enabling learning environment for the students, there is need for the relevant authorities to ensure: renovation of the school building and classrooms; recruitment of qualified teachers; provision of basic amenities such as clean water, sanitation facilities and electricity; and support for teacher training and development.

The authorities must pay an urgent attention to our school so that we can overcome these challenges and provide our students with the quality education they deserve.

MAJID WALI

AWARAN