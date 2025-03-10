SBP announces second monetary policy of year today

KARACH: The State Bank of Pakistan will announce its second monetary policy of the current year on Monday (today).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP will meet on Monday (today) to decide about the Monetary Policy, the central bank said in a statement earlier.

The MPC will review overall financial and fiscal situation, major economic indicators, data of different sectors and major developments taken place since announcement of the previous monetary policy while its decisions would be conveyed by the central bank through the Monetary Policy Statement.

The SBP could slash the interest rate by one or two percent, experts said.

The bank’s current interest rate has been 12 percent while the inflation has dropped to minimum level.

The MPC, in its previous meeting on January 27, 2025, adopting a cautious approach decided to cut the policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent owing to continued downward trend in inflation and gradual improvement in economic indicators and current account.

The committee had noted the improvement in economic indicators including current account balance, inflation, external inflows, monetary management and foreign reserves but it was cautious about inching up of inflation in subsequent months as well as uncertainties in global economic policy environment.

Considering the developments and evolving risks, the MPC had stressed the need for a cautious monetary policy stance to ensure price stability, which is essential for sustainable economic growth.