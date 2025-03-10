Entertainment

Royal Family Mourns Tragic Loss of Young Prince

By Web Desk

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg has passed away at the age of 22 after a long battle with POLG mitochondrial disease, his family confirmed in a heartfelt statement on March 1, 2025.

The youngest son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau, Frederik was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder at age 14 and dedicated much of his life to raising awareness through the POLG Foundation, which he founded.

Photo: Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg/Instagram

A Heartfelt Farewell

His father, Prince Robert, shared an emotional tribute on the POLG Foundation website, recalling Frederik’s final moments on February 28, which coincided with Rare Disease Day.

“Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn,” Prince Robert wrote, describing how his son shared final words of kindness, wisdom, and humor with his loved ones.

In a deeply moving moment, Frederik’s last question to his father was:

“Papa, are you proud of me?”

Prince Robert responded with unwavering reassurance, emphasizing that Frederik had contributed all he possibly could in his short yet meaningful life.

Photo: Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg/Instagram

Remembering Prince Frederik

Frederik leaves behind his siblings, Prince Alexander and Princess Charlotte, as well as cousins, extended family, and supporters of his foundation.

Despite his illness, he remained a source of strength and inspiration, using his experience to advocate for rare disease research.

Photo: Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg/Instagram

His passing marks a profound loss for the Luxembourg royal family and those touched by his legacy of resilience, compassion, and determination.

