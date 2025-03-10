Entertainment

Royal Family Issues Key Update Before Kate Middleton’s Major Comeback Amid Cancer Recovery

Royal Family Shares Update Ahead of Kate Middleton’s Return for Commonwealth Day Event

The royal family has issued a new update just hours before Princess Kate’s highly anticipated appearance alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Kate Middleton Joins Royals After Two-Year Absence

This marks Kate’s first time attending the event in two years, as she was forced to miss last year’s ceremony due to her cancer treatment. The future queen will stand with other senior royals to celebrate the global ‘family of nations’ at the annual service.

King Charles Sends Commonwealth Day Message

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace shared a Commonwealth Day message on behalf of King Charles, extending well wishes to all 56 nations.

“From Kenya to Kiribati, Canada to Cameroon: wishing everyone from the 56 nations of the Commonwealth a very happy Commonwealth Day today!” the palace statement read.

The update also highlighted key events marking the occasion, including:

  • The Westminster Abbey service
  • The launch of The King’s Baton Relay
  • The countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
  • The presentation of the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize

With both King Charles and Kate Middleton returning to royal duties, their joint appearance at the high-profile event is expected to send a strong message of unity and continuity.

