PTI seeks court nod to hold March 22 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking approval to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

The application comes amid heightened security alerts in Punjab and follows earlier denials from the local administration.

The petition, filed by PTI Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari, names the Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Lahore Deputy Commissioner, and other senior officials as respondents. According to the plea, the party had formally requested permission from the district administration but received no response, prompting the legal action.

In the filing, PTI contended that peaceful assembly and political expression are fundamental rights under the Constitution. The party argued that commemorating the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23 was a significant occasion and warranted public participation through peaceful gatherings.

“The respondents are constitutionally bound to facilitate peaceful political activities,” the petition stated, urging the court to direct authorities to grant permission for the rally and ensure that PTI leaders and workers are not subjected to harassment.

The rally, if permitted, is scheduled to take place between 8pm and midnight on March 22 at Minar-e-Pakistan, a site of symbolic importance for the party’s political campaigns in the past.

The move comes at a time when Punjab is on high security alert due to recent incidents of terrorism across the country. Authorities have expressed concerns about holding large public gatherings under the current security climate.

Last month, PTI’s request to hold a similar event in Lahore was turned down by the administration, citing security risks. The party subsequently organised a rally in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, though it faced challenges in mobilising its supporters amid internal financial constraints and organisational issues.

PTI has recently hinted at reviving its campaign of public mobilisation following Eid-ul-Fitr. Party leadership has also begun outreach to other opposition parties, exploring the possibility of launching joint anti-government protests in the coming weeks.

The Lahore High Court is expected to hear the case shortly.