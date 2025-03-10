Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Infuriated’ By Meghan Markle’s Shocking Revelation

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be deeply upset over Meghan Markle’s latest revelation in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, where she disclosed that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, refer to makeup artist Daniel Martin and tennis star Serena Williams as “Uncle” and “Aunt.”

Meghan’s Statement Sparks Royal Tensions

According to New Idea Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales view Meghan’s comments as a direct snub to the children’s actual blood relatives, as William and Kate are their real uncle and aunt.

“The disregard shown to the children’s blood family is astonishing,” a royal insider told the outlet. The source added that William and Kate have long wished to have a closer bond with Archie and Lilibet, but it seems Meghan and Harry have chosen to surround them with a different circle instead.

William and Kate’s Reported Reaction

William, in particular, is allegedly furious, while Kate is said to feel deeply saddened by the situation.

“William especially will no doubt be infuriated by the snub,” the insider revealed. “Catherine, too, feels saddened that despite everything that’s happened, she and William don’t know Harry’s children.”

With ongoing royal tensions and little sign of reconciliation, the divide between the Sussexes and the Waleses appears wider than ever.