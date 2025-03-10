Entertainment

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Infuriated’ By Meghan Markle’s Shocking Revelation

By Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be deeply upset over Meghan Markle’s latest revelation in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, where she disclosed that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, refer to makeup artist Daniel Martin and tennis star Serena Williams as “Uncle” and “Aunt.”

Meghan’s Statement Sparks Royal Tensions

According to New Idea Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales view Meghan’s comments as a direct snub to the children’s actual blood relatives, as William and Kate are their real uncle and aunt.

Photo: Netflix

“The disregard shown to the children’s blood family is astonishing,” a royal insider told the outlet. The source added that William and Kate have long wished to have a closer bond with Archie and Lilibet, but it seems Meghan and Harry have chosen to surround them with a different circle instead.

William and Kate’s Reported Reaction

William, in particular, is allegedly furious, while Kate is said to feel deeply saddened by the situation.

“William especially will no doubt be infuriated by the snub,” the insider revealed. “Catherine, too, feels saddened that despite everything that’s happened, she and William don’t know Harry’s children.”

Photo: Alamy

With ongoing royal tensions and little sign of reconciliation, the divide between the Sussexes and the Waleses appears wider than ever.

Previous article
Jennifer Lopez Makes Major Power Move Amid Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Rumors
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Reportedly Worried Travis Kelce’s Retirement Could Strain Their Relationship

Taylor Swift is reportedly grappling with fears about how Travis Kelce’s football career decisions could impact their relationship. According to RadarOnline, the pop star...

Margot Robbie ‘Furious’ At George Clooney As He Announces Next Major Movie Project

India outperform New Zealand to lift Champions Trophy 2025 for a third time

SBP announces second monetary policy of year today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.