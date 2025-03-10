Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seen Breaking The Law Amid Safety Concerns For Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash after sharing a photo of Princess Lilibet without a lifejacket on a moving boat, which critics claim violates Californian boating laws.

Safety Concerns Spark Debate

The controversial image was part of a family montage shared by Meghan on International Women’s Day. The photo showed Harry holding three-year-old Lilibet on a boat, kissing her on the head as she wore a pink T-shirt and floral leggings.

However, California law mandates that children under 13 must wear a lifejacket while on a moving vessel, unless they are in an enclosed cabin, tethered to a sailboat, or involved in an emergency rescue.

Social media users were quick to call out the potential safety violation. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“A child on a boat without a lifejacket makes me cringe. We’ve had several drownings in our state for that very reason.”

Another added: “How irresponsible. Even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats.”

Were Meghan and Harry Actually Breaking the Law?

While critics were outraged, others came to the couple’s defense, pointing out that the circumstances of the photo remain unclear. Some suggested that the boat may have been docked or stationary when the picture was taken.

Additionally, the image may not have been taken in California at all, as Meghan and Harry vacationed in Costa Rica in late 2023, meaning different regulations may have applied.

Meghan’s Netflix Series Continues to Make Headlines

Beyond the lifejacket controversy, Meghan has been in the spotlight for the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Despite mixed reviews, Netflix confirmed that a second season is already filmed and will be released this autumn.

Meghan excitedly announced the renewal on Instagram, posting a video of herself dancing while wearing a food-themed cap reading “lettuce romaine calm”.

While Meghan and Harry continue to push forward with their projects, the photo of Lilibet has added to the ongoing scrutiny of their parenting choices.