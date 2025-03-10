President calls for political stability, social justice amid opposition ruckus at joint session

— Warns certain unilateral policies of the government were placing ‘severe pressure’ on federation

— Stresses on working with determination for a better future of the country

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition started creating ruckus as soon as President Asif Ali Zardari started his address during joint sitting of parliament here on Monday.

The opposition raised slogans when the president started speaking. However, President Zardari continued his address. President Zardari said it is an honour for him to address the joint session of parliament.

He stressed on working with determination for a better future of the country.

“We have to promote good governance and political stability in the country. We have to work together to strengthen our democratic system,” the president continued.

During his address, President Zardari warned that certain unilateral policies of the government were placing “severe pressure” on the federation. He specifically criticised the decision to extract additional canals from the Indus River system without the consensus of all federating units.

“As the president of Pakistan, it is my constitutional duty to caution this House that some of your one-sided policies are straining the federation. The unilateral decision to extract further canals from the Indus River system, despite strong opposition from federating units, is concerning. I cannot support this proposal in my capacity as president,” Zardari stated.

He urged the government to abandon the existing plan and engage with all stakeholders to develop a sustainable and mutually agreed-upon solution.

The president told the parliamentarians that people had pinned their hope on them and “we must rise to the occasion.” He stated that it was his foremost duty to remind you that “we need to work harder to strengthen our democratic system, restore public confidence in the rule of law, and put Pakistan on the road to prosperity.”

The country’s economy has stabilised, he said and commended the government for taking steps for reduction in the policy rate and filling the kitty with foreign exchange. President Zardari said that “we have to pay full attention to the public service sector, focus on public welfare projects”.

“The country needs unity and political stability; and promotion of social justice in the country is vital to evolve a just society.” Earlier, President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were warmly welcomed by the treasury members upon arrival in the assembly.

The joint session formally began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem and presentation of Na’at. Zardari, serving the country as president for the second time, has already addressed the joint sitting of parliament seven times, including once last year.

The government has also reduced the policy rate from 22 to 12 per cent, and all other economic indicators have shown a healthy sign of improvement, he said.

“You are aware that the population dynamics of our country have changed. A combination of factors presents challenges we must address. The high rate of our population growth along with strategic drift in our administrative machinery has increased governance issues manifold”.

“It is my considered opinion that this House should take its responsibilities seriously and play its role in a real re-set of our governance and service delivery outcomes,” the president said.

“As far as the government is concerned, ministries, too, need to redefine their vision and objectives, and understand that pressing issues faced by the people of Pakistan have to be resolved within a certain time frame,” he said. “We need to deliver tangible benefits to restore the trust of the people in democratic institutions.”

The president went on to say: “Democracy needs give and take, and what better place to work on collective goals than this Parliament?”

“As elected representatives, you function as role models for the nation. As you go about your parliamentary business, think beyond narrow goals. Think of the unity and consensus our country so desperately needs.”

“I would urge all of you to empower our people, make decisions of national importance with consensus, encourage domestic and international investments for economic growth and job creation, foster social and economic justice, and ensure fairness and transparency in our system,” he said.

The president also shed light on the need for investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation. He talked about improving the taxation system and reforming the IT industry.