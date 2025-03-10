Police officer shot dead after resisting highway robbers in Mehar

KHAIRPUR: A Station House Officer (SHO) was martyred late Sunday night in Mehar, Sindh, after resisting a robbery attempt on the Indus Highway.

According to details, robbers had blocked a section of the Indus Highway and were looting travellers when they signalled SHO Ghulam Abbas Magsi to stop his vehicle. Upon his resistance, the dacoits opened fire, killing him on the spot. Two other individuals sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The body of the martyred officer, along with the injured, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention and legal formalities.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Khairpur police claimed to have arrested two dacoits following an encounter. The suspects, identified as Faisal Tunio and Manzoor alias Kali Mugheeri, were apprehended while allegedly looting people.

Police officials stated they recovered two pistols and live ammunition from the suspects. SSP Tauheedur Rehman Memon told media representatives that the arrested dacoits had confessed to committing multiple robberies along the Mehran Highway and in other areas.

He added that further investigations are underway, and the suspects are being interrogated to extract more information regarding their criminal network.