Murder suspect Armaghan’s father under investigation for suspected terror links

KARACHI: In a major development in the Mustafa Amir murder case, Karachi police have been directed to investigate Kamran Asghar Qureshi—the father of the primary accused, Armaghan—for suspected ties to banned militant organisations.

Sources familiar with the case said the special public prosecutor has issued detailed instructions to investigators, mandating a forensic review of all evidence recovered from Armaghan. Among the seized items are illegal weapons, walkie-talkies, digital safes, and several forged identity cards.

Investigators have also been instructed to examine the activities of Armaghan’s close associates and thoroughly review his father’s criminal history. The inquiry is expected to explore potential involvement in terror financing, money laundering, and other organised crimes.

As part of the widening investigation, intelligence reports have been requested from the Gulzar and Darakhshan police stations to determine Armaghan’s connections with outlawed groups. Intelligence agencies have also been tasked with verifying any links to extremist outfits.

Authorities will further examine the role of the Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) security chief and the landlord of Armaghan’s residence, focusing on whether there was negligence in monitoring his illegal activities.

Investigators have also been ordered to scrutinise ransom calls made to Mustafa Amir’s mother, while mobile phone records of both the victim’s family and the accused will be included in the case file.

Meanwhile, forensic reports following the exhumation of Mustafa Amir have ruled out the presence of any drugs or toxic substances in his system at the time of death. Karachi University’s Industrial Analytical Centre conducted the analysis, employing advanced gas chromatography and mass spectrometry techniques.

Eleven samples were collected from Mustafa’s remains, including burnt tissue, his tongue, palate, and neck. Some of these have been preserved in controlled conditions for future examination, while others will be disposed of after 30 days.

Mustafa Amir was reported missing on 6 January, with his mother filing a complaint the following day. The case took a darker turn after a ransom demand was made on 25 January.

On 9 February, police conducted a raid that ended in a standoff and the arrest of Armaghan. He initially confessed to dumping Mustafa’s body in Malir, but later withdrew his statement.

Further investigations revealed that Armaghan, with the help of an accomplice named Shiraz, murdered Mustafa following an argument over a woman. The pair then allegedly set his body on fire inside a vehicle in Balochistan’s Hub area.

Law enforcement officials are now seeking the testimony of Marsha Shahid, the woman believed to be at the centre of the dispute. Efforts are underway to contact her through Interpol, as she is reportedly residing in the United States.