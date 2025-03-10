Meghan Markle’s Latest Outburst Against Royal Family Raises Tensions

Meghan Markle has sparked debate with her insistence on being referred to as “Meghan Sussex” instead of “Meghan Markle”, with royal expert Angela Levin suggesting that it sends a cryptic message to the Royal Family.

During an episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex corrected her friend Mindy Kaling, emphasizing her preference for her royal title over her maiden name. Speaking to GB News, Levin speculated that Meghan’s decision was a deliberate move aimed at King Charles, possibly signaling defiance against any attempts to strip her of her titles.

A Hidden Warning to the Royals?

Levin suggested Meghan’s insistence was a way of reminding the royal family that they cannot take away her title without consequences. “She’s doing that to say to the royal family, ‘If you try to take away my titles, you’ll be in trouble,’” Levin claimed.

Critics have questioned why Meghan corrected Kaling so firmly, especially in a setting meant to be warm and inviting. “She’s trying to create a friendly atmosphere, yet she whacks her friend for using her maiden name,” Levin added.

Ongoing Title Controversy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced calls to be stripped of their royal titles since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. While King Charles has not taken action, Meghan’s public embrace of “Sussex” may reignite debate over whether the monarchy should formally remove their titles.

For now, Meghan’s name preference continues to stir speculation—whether it’s a personal choice or a subtle power move against the royal establishment.