Margot Robbie ‘Furious’ At George Clooney As He Announces Next Major Movie Project

Hollywood is buzzing with rumors of tension between George Clooney and Margot Robbie as both actors push forward with competing projects in the Ocean’s franchise. While Clooney recently confirmed that Ocean’s 14 is in development, Robbie has been working on a separate prequel film—and she’s reportedly unhappy with Clooney’s timing.

Clooney’s Ocean’s 14 vs. Robbie’s Prequel

During a recent interview, Clooney revealed that a “really good script” is in the works for Ocean’s 14, which will see Danny Ocean and his crew facing the reality of aging and no longer being able to pull off high-stakes heists like before.

While fans of the franchise welcomed the news, sources say Robbie is frustrated because she has been developing a prequel film starring Ryan Gosling that explores the origins of Danny Ocean and his sister, Debby Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock in Ocean’s 8.

Robbie Feels Clooney’s Film Could Overshadow Hers

According to Radar Online, Robbie feels blindsided by Clooney’s announcement. An insider shared: “Margot is mad. She’s too respectful of George to voice her concerns, but his reboot is likely to overshadow her movie.”

The report also suggests Robbie believes Clooney’s move could steal attention away from her project, making it harder for her prequel to gain traction. While she isn’t against a sequel, the source claims she sees Clooney’s announcement as an attempt to ‘jump the queue.’

What’s Next for Clooney and Robbie?

Despite the tension, both projects are still in early production stages, meaning there’s room for negotiations on release timing.

Meanwhile, Robbie is currently working on an adaptation of Wuthering Heights with Jacob Elordi, while Clooney is preparing for his Broadway debut in a play based on his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the dueling Ocean’s projects will clash—or if Clooney and Robbie will find a way to coexist in the franchise without stepping on each other’s toes.