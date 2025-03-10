Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Get Cozy Courtside During Tennis Date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made a rare public appearance together at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in California on March 9, where they were spotted getting cozy courtside.

The couple, who have largely kept their romance private since being linked in 2023, didn’t hold back during the match. Jenner, 27, rocked a red crop top and black shades, while Chalamet, 29, opted for a striped button-down shirt. At one point, Jenner playfully slipped her hand inside Chalamet’s shirt, and the two were seen holding hands and smiling throughout the game.

Photo: Getty Images

A Relationship Going Strong

Though Jenner didn’t post photos with Chalamet, she shared a mirror selfie of her outfit on Instagram. Their latest PDA-filled outing follows their Oscars date night, where Chalamet brought Jenner to multiple award season events.

Photo: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is “the happiest” with Chalamet and that their relationship is “very serious.” “Everyone in her family loves him,” the insider added.

With their relationship now more public, Jenner and Chalamet continue to show they’re going strong both on and off the red carpet.