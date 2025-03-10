King Charles’ Alleged ‘Love Child’ Offers Advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Simon Dorante-Day, who has long claimed to be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s secret son, has shared a message of support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a recent interview with Australia’s Channel Seven, per Cheat Sheet.

A Bond as ‘Black Sheep’ of the Royal Family

Dorante-Day expressed that he feels a connection with Prince Harry, describing them both as “black sheep of the royal family.” He believes that Harry would be “receptive” to his story and understands the pressures he faces.

He also noted similarities between Meghan Markle and his own indigenous wife, explaining that he relates to Harry’s protectiveness over Meghan, particularly in the face of racism and criticism.

“I can tell that he’s worried about someone attacking Meghan and saying something that will force her to react. My wife is the same, so I can relate,” he said.

Advice for Prince Harry

Offering words of encouragement, Dorante-Day advised Harry to let Meghan speak freely despite public scrutiny.

“My advice for Harry is to let her go, to let Meghan say what she wants to say,” he shared. “People have been racist and insensitive to Meghan—she should give it back to critics without people looking down on her. People are so ignorant.”

While Dorante-Day’s paternity claims have never been acknowledged by the royal family, his latest remarks suggest solidarity with Harry and Meghan as they navigate their public and personal challenges.