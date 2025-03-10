Kate Middleton Compared To Princess Diana Amid Royal Family’s Ugly ‘Mistreatment’

The British royal family has sparked public outrage after their International Women’s Day tribute noticeably excluded both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana.

The Controversial Social Media Post

On March 8, the royal family’s official Instagram account honored influential women within the monarchy, featuring Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, the absence of Princess Diana and the Princess of Wales quickly drew criticism from royal fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

One user wrote: “I can’t find the Princess of Wales among them,” while another added, “I’m sad because I don’t see the Princess of Wales—either of them.”

Many pointed out that Kate Middleton’s wedding portraits, taken by a female photographer, could have easily fit the tribute’s theme but were also omitted.

Kate Middleton’s Own Tribute

As criticism mounted, Kate and Prince William posted their own International Women’s Day tribute, celebrating twelve inspiring women, including Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein and teen photographer Liz Hutton, who passed away from cancer.

Their post read: “Liz’s memory lives on in Vicky Hatton’s unwavering resilience. Thank you for such a moving moment.”

The Royal Family’s Silence Fuels Speculation

While the palace has not addressed the backlash, speculation has arisen about Queen Camilla’s possible influence in the decision—suggesting that she may have sought to prevent Kate Middleton and Diana from overshadowing her in the tribute.

For many, this perceived snub only strengthens comparisons between Kate and Diana, reinforcing their enduring popularity among the public.