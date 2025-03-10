Jennifer Lopez Makes Major Power Move Amid Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Rumors

As speculation continues over Ben Affleck’s growing closeness with Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez appears to have found the ultimate distraction—her new Netflix project with Brett Goldstein.

The 55-year-old actress and singer recently shared flirty behind-the-scenes photos from the table read for Office Romance, her upcoming rom-com with the Ted Lasso star. She captioned the Instagram post, “This is gonna be a fun one ✨ @Netflix Office Romance #NuyoricanProductions.”

J.Lo’s New Co-Star Sparks Buzz

Goldstein, who has openly gushed over Lopez in the past, called her Hustlers performance “f—king amazing” back in 2019. An insider told Daily Mail that Lopez is excited to work with him, describing him as “a younger, better, British version of Ben.”

While Lopez is single following her reported split from Affleck, Goldstein has been in a long-term relationship with comedian Beth Rylance, who is rumored to be on high alert over their on-screen chemistry.

Moving Past Affleck Drama

Despite reports that Lopez is “furious” over Affleck’s cozy photos with Garner, sources close to her insist she is fully focused on her career and personal growth.

“She has been concentrating on her life, her happiness, and this exciting new project,” an insider told Page Six.

For now, it seems Lopez’s best revenge isn’t dwelling on Affleck—it’s creating sizzling chemistry on-screen with Goldstein in what could be one of Netflix’s most anticipated rom-coms.