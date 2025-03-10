Israel cuts off Gaza’s electricity supply amid ceasefire talks

GAZA: Israel has cut off the electricity supply to Gaza in a move that is likely to escalate tensions as truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue.

The decision, announced by Israel’s energy minister, Eli Cohen, on Sunday, immediately halts the power supply to the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis and affecting essential services, including a desalination plant that provides drinking water to the population.

This action comes just a week after Israel imposed a complete blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, a move that mirrors the siege it initiated in the early stages of the war. The electricity cut is expected to have a significant impact on Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure, as the region has faced severe shortages of power and essential supplies due to the prolonged conflict.

The sole power line between Israel and Gaza supplies much of the territory’s electricity, including to critical facilities like the desalination plant. The plant had been providing 18,000 cubic metres of water per day to Gaza’s central Deir al-Balah area but is now expected to operate at a significantly reduced capacity due to the power loss.

Local authorities are concerned that the disruption could lead to a serious water crisis, as Gaza’s access to fresh water has already been severely limited during the conflict.

Hamas has condemned the electricity cut as “blackmail,” calling it part of Israel’s broader strategy to force the militant group into complying with its demands for hostages’ release.

A spokesperson for Hamas, Hazem Qassam, labelled Israel’s actions as “a desperate attempt to pressure our people and their resistance.” He further warned that the power cut would only worsen the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population, which is already grappling with widespread displacement and shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Israel’s decision to cut power comes as both sides are engaged in indirect negotiations to extend the ceasefire that began in December 2024. The first phase of the truce, which ended on March 1, saw the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

However, Israel has insisted on extending the first phase to secure the release of more hostages before entering discussions on the more complex second phase, which includes the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of remaining prisoners. Hamas has rejected Israel’s proposal, calling for immediate discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after the war,” said Cohen in a video statement. Israel’s focus remains on securing the release of the remaining 58 hostages, including five Americans, who are believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

The electricity cut comes as aid shipments to Gaza have been halted by Israel, despite international calls for the resumption of humanitarian deliveries. The United Nations has criticised Israel for its actions, with UN rights experts accusing Israel of “weaponising starvation” by blocking the entry of essential goods.

Humanitarian groups have warned that the suspension of aid could lead to a worsening food and medical crisis, particularly as Gaza enters the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A Gaza resident, Abu Mahmoud Salman, who was waiting for aid in the northern city of Jabalia, expressed fear that the territory could soon face widespread famine. “With the territory now closed off from fresh supplies, we are very afraid of a renewed famine,” he said.

As tensions rise, both sides are preparing for further negotiations. Israeli officials are set to send a delegation to Doha on Monday to continue talks with mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The outcome of these discussions could determine whether the truce extends or if the conflict will flare up once more.

The second phase of the ceasefire, which would involve the release of all hostages, a permanent cessation of hostilities, and the reopening of border crossings, is the most contentious point.