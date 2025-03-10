Hailey Bieber Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Stunning Pregnancy Bump Photo

Hailey Bieber gave fans an extremely rare look at her six-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, as she shared two sweet mother-son moments on Instagram.

The 28-year-old model posted the snapshots showing Jack’s tiny hands reaching for her face as they enjoyed a sunny outdoor moment together. The Rhode founder looked radiant and relaxed, embracing the joys of motherhood while keeping her baby’s face hidden to protect his privacy.

A Special Tribute on International Women’s Day

Hailey’s latest post comes just after she shared a throwback pregnancy photo to mark International Women’s Day, calling it the “wildest, coolest thing” she has ever done. In the picture, she cradled her blooming baby bump, wearing low-rise yoga pants, a pastel pink tank top, and her signature gold jewelry.

Hailey Reflects on Family and Motherhood

Ahead of welcoming Jack, Hailey opened up in an interview with W Magazine about her independence from her famous family and how she has now built her own family.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she admitted. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

She also shared her thoughts on pregnancy, saying she was aware of “traumatic birth stories” but tried not to let fear take over.

With Hailey and Justin Bieber continuing to keep their son out of the spotlight, this rare glimpse into their life as new parents reminds fans just how special these private moments are.