Hailey Bieber Posts Rare Pictures Amid Marriage Problems And Justin Bieber Drug Use

Hailey Bieber gave fans a rare glimpse of her son, Jack Blues, amid growing speculation about Justin Bieber’s recent behavior and the state of their marriage.

The model, 28, posted an intimate carousel of photos on Instagram, capturing a sweet moment with her baby boy, who was born in August 2024. In the snapshots, Jack wore a red knitted hat, reaching for his mom’s straw hat as Hailey gazed at him affectionately. She captioned the post simply with a heart emoji (❤️‍🔥).

Hailey Reflects on Motherhood Amid Speculation

Hailey also celebrated International Women’s Day by posting a throwback mirror selfie from her pregnancy, wearing a pink cropped tank top that highlighted her baby bump. She described motherhood as the “wildest, coolest thing” she has ever done.

However, her heartfelt posts come at a time when fans are voicing concerns about Justin Bieber’s well-being.

Justin Bieber’s Behavior Sparks Concern

On the same day Hailey shared the photos, Justin, 31, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story, writing, “We have nothing to prove today… Nothing is owed to us and we don’t owe anyone anything.”

His behavior has raised eyebrows in recent weeks. After fans speculated about drug use, his rep denied the rumors, calling them “harmful” and “salacious.” However, Justin has since shared videos of himself smoking, fueling further speculation.

Hailey Reportedly Worried About Justin

A source told Page Six that Hailey is deeply concerned about Justin, particularly after his bizarre behavior at her Rhode Skin event last month.

“She isn’t sure how to manage things at this point,” the insider shared. “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do.”

The couple, who have faced repeated divorce rumors, were also recently seen on a tense breakfast date, where Justin snapped at a paparazzo for being “disrespectful.”

While Hailey continues to focus on motherhood and her skincare brand, Justin’s actions have left fans and insiders worried about the future of their relationship.