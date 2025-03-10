Govt to provide ICT training to 300,000 youth in collaboration with Huawei: PM

Notes ICT training program will not only boost IT exports but also create employment opportunities for young professionals

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping youth with modern skills, emphasizing that all possible support is being provided to enhance their digital capabilities.

Chairing a review meeting in his camp office in Lahore on Sunday, he discussed the implementation of the initiative to provide ICT training to 300,000 youth in collaboration with Huawei Technologies. Representatives from Huawei Technologies also attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on measures to equip the youth with advanced digital skills and deliver world-class IT training. The meeting also reviewed the progress of agreements made with Huawei Technologies during the Prime Minister’s visit to China last year.

Shehbaz Sharif underlined the crucial role of youth in driving technological advancement and the digital revolution. He noted that Huawei’s ICT training program will not only boost IT exports but also create employment opportunities for young professionals.

Huawei Technologies representatives reiterated their commitment to launching advanced training programs in Pakistan. Under this initiative, training will be provided in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies.

The Prime Minister was informed that 300,000 young Pakistanis will receive online ICT training. To facilitate this, an ICT training portal will be officially launched by Shehbaz Sharif.

It is noteworthy that Huawei Technologies has already trained 20,315 students under this initiative. The program aims to upskill students, trainers, and ICT professionals, with master trainers, trained by Huawei, conducting sessions at the local level.

PM Urges Elected Representatives to Stay Connected with People

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the elected representatives to maintain close contact with the people in their constituencies and actively address their concerns.

He gave these instructions during a meeting with Members of the National Assembly Muhammad Azhar Qayoom Nahra and Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo on Sunday.

During the discussion, the MNAs briefed the Prime Minister on various issues and development projects in their respective constituencies.

Additionally, Member Punjab Assembly Fida Hussain Wattoo also met the Prime Minister to discuss regional matters.