Gas supply inequity

The Gichk region of Balochistan is facing an acute shortage of gas supply, unlike in neighbouring areas such as Turbat, Panjgur and Kolwah. The shortage of gas persists despite Balochistan possessing extensive gas reserves and being a primary gas supplier for other cities in Pakistan. The area is riddled with commercial exploitation and gas ‘theft’, which leaves local residents gravely deprived of this essential resource.

Due to the shortage of gas, residents are forced to rely on alternative sources of fuel that are often too expensive to afford. The lack of gas significantly impacts quality of life, hindering daily activities such as cooking and transportation. The government of Balochistan must hold SSGC accountable for its failure to ensure adequate gas supply to Gichk and take immediate action to provide the residents of Gichk with the resources they rightfully deserve.

YAHYA GHULAM

HOPELA