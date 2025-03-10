Four million people to benefit from Ramadan Package, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that never ever in the country’s history, the distribution of amounts under the Ramadan Package had been as transparent as it was this time.

Speaking during a visit to the National Telecom headquarters in Islamabad, he said so far no complaint had surfaced with respect to transparency of the package.

The prime minister said that under the programme, which had been launched at the cost of Rs20 billion, amounts would be distributed among four million deserving people.

“Each family will get Rs5,000,” he informed.

Rest assured, he went on to say, there would be no queues. “We have abolished all means through which corruption can be committed.”

PM Shehbaz said that in the past people’s money was usurped in the name of such welfare projects. “Nothing can be more criminal than this,” he remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant ministries to sit with the private sector to revisit the awareness campaign regarding Rs20 billion Ramadan Relief Package in terms of its effectiveness and outreach.

Reviewing the monitoring mechanism of Ramadan Relief Package at NTC in Islamabad, the prime minister noted that the withdrawal from the digital wallets is about twenty percent, which is because of lack of awareness.

He said the deserving people should call 9999 and get the required information about the digital wallets. The Prime Minister said the relief package is not a favour of any sort but the right of deserving people.

He said it is the first time that cash transfers of five thousand rupees are being made to the deserving families in the most transparent manner under Ramadan relief package so that they could purchase items of their own choice and requirements. He said this unprecedented initiative will benefit four million families.

Shehbaz Sharif also sought inputs from the relevant stakeholders in a week time to further expand the volume of the relief package. Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the monitoring mechanism of relief package.