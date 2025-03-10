Ex-NA speaker demands PM’s resignation, calls for free, fair elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has demanded the resignation of prime minister, demanding a free and fair elections immediately.

“The law and order situation has deteriorated alarmingly in the country and the Form-47 government should step down immediately”, the PTI leader said while talking to a private TV channel.

He announced that PTI would hold a meeting with all allied parties this week to formulate a comprehensive national agenda, which will be presented to the public to mobilise support.

The former speaker also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against PTI workers and the release of those detained.

Speaking to private TV channel program, Qaiser clarified that no decision or meeting had been held regarding a protest outside Adiala Jail. He revealed that a detailed action plan would be announced next week in coordination with opposition parties, and a protest strategy would be devised in collaboration with the grand alliance.

He further stated that PTI had not officially decided on a sit-in outside Adiala Jail, though discussions with opposition parties on various protest strategies were ongoing.

Mass political movement after Eid

Meanwhile, PTI leader Raoof Hasan said after Eidul Fitr, the party will launch a mass political movement, saying that alliances are neither formed nor dismantled with statements.

Talking to a private TV channel program, he said the decision on holding a sit-in outside Adiala Jail will be made in a day. He questioned under which law PTI was not allowed to hold peaceful protests.

PTI will do utmost efforts to include JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rahman in the mass political movement, the PTI leader said, adding he would not discuss publically the issue of appearing on JIT.

PTI founder Imran Khan himself had asked to contact with Maulana Fazlur for political alliance. There has never been any leniency for the PTI, Raoof Hasan said. On JIT, he said about social media they can only talk to the PTI founder Imran Khan.