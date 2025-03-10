China, Russia and Iran cement defence ties with annual naval exercises

ISLAMABAD: Warships from Iran, China, and Russia began their annual joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, underscoring the strengthening military ties between the three nations.

The exercises, dubbed “Security Belt-2025,” are being held near the Iranian port of Chabahar and mark the fifth such drill since 2019, according to Chinese state media.

The joint military exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions in global geopolitics, particularly as US President Donald Trump disrupts traditional Western alliances. The drills are seen as a show of solidarity among the three authoritarian powers, which aim to counterbalance U.S. influence and challenge the Western-led global order.

The drills, which are being closely watched by the West, include a variety of military operations designed to enhance cooperation and demonstrate military strength. These include simulated strikes on maritime targets, visit-board-search-seizure operations, and search and rescue drills.

Russia’s defense ministry reported that the exercise involves 15 combat ships, support vessels, gunboats, and helicopters. China has deployed the Type 052D guided-missile destroyer Baotou and supply ship Gaoyouhu, while Iran has sent a stealth missile corvette and a patrol ship.

While the exercise has sparked concern in Washington, US President Trump has downplayed the significance of the show of force. In an interview on Sunday, Trump said, “We’re stronger than all of them. We have more power than all of them,” brushing aside concerns about the growing military collaboration between Iran, China, and Russia.

The increased cooperation between the three countries, alongside their shared animosity toward the US, has raised alarms about the possibility of a broader strategic alliance. Washington lawmakers have referred to this growing bloc as an “axis of authoritarianism,” and have expressed concern that this partnership could amplify the global threat posed by these nations.

The drills also come amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, particularly as Trump has reinvigorated his “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran, aiming to cut Iran’s oil exports and halt its nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, Russia and North Korea have deepened their military ties, with the two countries signing a mutual defense agreement and North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine.

The Gulf of Oman, where the drills are taking place, is a vital shipping lane connecting the Indian Ocean with the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than one-quarter of the world’s seaborne oil passes. The US maintains a significant naval presence in the region through its Fifth Fleet, which is based in nearby Bahrain.