Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Waiting in the Wings’ for Jennifer Garner Amid John Miller Breakup Rumors

Ben Affleck is reportedly still holding on to feelings for Jennifer Garner, and insiders claim he may be ready to reunite if her relationship with John Miller comes to an end.

Affleck and Garner’s Close Bond

According to a source speaking to The Sun, Garner has been a major source of support for Affleck after his reported split from Jennifer Lopez.

“She was enormously helpful in helping him rebuild his life and stay on track when things started to fall apart with J-Lo,” the insider shared.

While Garner and Affleck talk daily and frequently spend time together with their kids, the source insists that she has never interfered or spoken negatively about Lopez.

Will They Rekindle Their Romance?

Although Garner is still dating John Miller, Affleck is reportedly keeping his distance out of respect.

“Ben likes the guy and recognizes that he’s a gentleman who respects boundaries,” the source said.

However, friends of Affleck believe he would “jump” at the chance to rekindle his romance with Garner if the opportunity arose.

“It’s an open secret amongst Ben’s friends that he’d jump at the chance to date her again. Essentially, he’s waiting in the wings,” the insider added.

With Garner and Miller’s relationship reportedly on shaky ground, only time will tell whether Affleck and Garner will find their way back to each other.