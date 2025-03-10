Barrister Aqeel hints at updating banned outfits’ list with US help

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday said that the government will be updating its list of proscribed and banned organizations with the assistance of US agencies, including the State Department.

He also stated that individuals associated with these organizations may face travel bans imposed by the US.

Speaking to a private TV channel, barrister Aqeel affirmed that there is no risk of a travel ban on Pakistanis.

“People need not get worried that there is some visa ban on Pakistan or that they will be denied entry,” he said. “We are not looking at an outright ban on Pakistanis entering the US.”

The minister said that lists of banned organisations in both Pakistan and the US need to be updated. “The list of proscribed groups needs to be updated, and I am sure that the State Department will update their own lists as well,” Aqeel said.

“We will share information with them — there is intelligence sharing — and based on our list, they will update their lists about banned Pakistani organisations as well,” the minister stated. “If any individuals maintain links with these organisations, their entry may be denied, and their visas may be revoked.”

Responding to a question, the minister reiterated that ordinary Pakistanis will not be denied entry to the US. “I do not believe there will be any blanket ban or restriction on Pakistani nationals travelling to the US,” he stated.

On Friday, the Punjab home department released a list of 84 proscribed organisations, urging the citizens to refrain from give charity and donations to these banned organizations.

and and “Providing any kind of assistance to banned organisations is a crime under the Anti-Terro­rism Act, 1997,” the Punjab government statement said, adding that the law would punish those assisting banned organisations involved in terrorism and anti-state activities.

The statement also emphasised the importance of ensuring that donations reach legitimate beneficiaries and do not end up supporting terrorism or criminal activities. Details of registered organizations can be found on the Charity Commission’s website.

The statement also encouraged citizens to report fraudulent or suspicious activities, including those involving organizations that may be funding terrorism, state anti-activities, or personal gains.

Complaints can be lodged with the Punjab Interior Department, and individuals can report fundraising activities by banned organizations through toll-free numbers 0800-11111, or helpline numbers 042-99214871 and 042-99214872.

Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and ensure their contributions are directed towards lawful and responsible organizations.

The process of maintaining a list of proscribed organizations started on Aug 14, 2001, when the state banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Sipah-i-Mohammad Pakistan. On Jan 14, 2002, the government banned Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Islami, and Tehreek-i-Nifaz Shariat-i-Mohammadi.