‘Third This Week’: Punjab Police repel another Khawarij attack in Taunsa

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Sunday successfully repelled a second terrorist attack in as many days, targeting a border checkpost between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It marked the third major incursion attempt frustrated this week.

According to a police spokesperson, a group of 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists launched an attack on the Lashani border checkpost in Taunsa Sharif, using rocket launchers and advanced weapons.

However, Punjab Police officers swiftly retaliated, forcing the attackers into retreat. Reports indicate significant casualties among the terrorists.

The police spokesperson revealed that thermal imaging cameras played a crucial role in early detection, helping security forces counter the attack in time.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan personally commanded the operation, while DG Khan DPO Syed Ali led the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams for an immediate counteraction.

A search operation is now underway in the border region to hunt down fthe leeing terrorists.

DPO Syed Ali declared that these cowardly terrorist attacks will never shake the determination of Punjab Police.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan reiterated that the morale of the police force is high, and all terrorist offensives will be crushed with full force.

Punjab IG Dr Usman vowed that no terrorist would be allowed to infiltrate Punjab, stressing that officers will stand firm to protect the public at any cost.

With three major attacks thwarted in a week, Punjab Police remains on high alert along the KPK border, determined to eliminate terrorist threats before they can strike again.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi paid a high tribute to the police for foiling the terrorists’ attack at the Punjab-KP border checkpost.

Security on High Alert Across Punjab

Meanwhile, in view of the high security alert across the Punjab province, the law enforcement agencies have conducted a total of 436 search and sweep operations, besides eight mock exercises during the last 24 hours, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar said.

On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, security has been put on high alert across the province in light of the current national situation.

“Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises are being carried out throughout the province”, said the spokesperson for the Punjab Police, adding that 436 search and sweep operations and 8 mock exercises have been conducted across Punjab.

During these operations, 38 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and 123 suspicious individuals were arrested. Law enforcement recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 20 handguns, and hundreds of bullets from the suspects. Additionally, 43 kg charas, 2 kg of heroin, and 560 grams of ice were also seized, along with other narcotics.

The spokesperson said that the Punjab Police have been conducting extensive mock exercises to curb terrorism and criminal activities, adding that these drills involve Punjab Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Elite Force, and Rescue 1122 teams.