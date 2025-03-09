The Forgotten Pillar of Democracy

Student unions have historically been the bedrock of intellectual growth, political activism and societal reform. Emerging in 19th century Europe as debating societies, their primary aim was to instill democratic values and critical thinking among young minds. Over time, these unions became catalysts for social change, championing movements like the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa (The National Union of South African Students (NUSAS) played an important role here) and the 1968 Paris protests (Leftist student groups played a vital role in these events).

In Pakistan, student unions gained prominence post-independence, becoming platforms for leadership, activism, and societal progress. Organizations like the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the National Students Federation led campaigns that shaped the nation’s history. However, the 1984 ban on unions silenced a vital democratic force, leaving a void that continues to hinder campuses and society. Recognizing the roots and impact of student unions is essential to understand their role in Pakistan’s development.

Student unions in Pakistan have historically shaped the country’s socio-political and academic landscape, championing democracy, social causes, and leadership development. From the 1952 Bengali Language Movement to the 1968 anti-Ayub protests led by the National Students Federation (NSF), these unions showcased the power of youth activism. Their role extended to influencing national policies, such as during the 1972 Simla Accord protests and the 1974 Movement for Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, in which the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba played a significant role (where the issue, sparked on May 22, 1974, at Rabwah railway station, marks an important date). Beyond politics, unions enriched campus life through debates, cultural events and sports, fostering intellectual growth and leadership.

The 9 February 1984 ban on student unions, imposed by General Zia ul Haq to curb dissent, had devastating consequences. The ruling classes, fearing a democratic revolution, sparked a nationwide crackdown on student organizations and their leaders. It led to the rise of ethnic violence, with unregulated groups fuelling sectarianism and polarization at an intensity not previously experienced. Campus facilities suffered, exemplified by Karachi University’s transport fleet shrinking from over 100 buses in the 1980s to fewer than 30 today, many of which are refurbished from scrap. The absence of unions silenced student advocacy, allowing unchecked fee hikes and reduced amenities. Moreover, the decline of democratic culture on campuses became evident as elections and debates disappeared, weakening intellectual engagement.

The ban has proven to be catastrophic for Pakistan not just in terms of education but also politics. According to the latest census, the majority of the country’s population constitutes young people. This youth bulge means that in forthcoming years, young voters will be deciding the future of politics in the country. In the absence of student unions, there are no pathways for the youth to take part in the politics of the country. This especially limits the accessibility to political processes for working-class and middle-class youth, who have the biggest stake in the future of the country.

Without any experience and understanding of basic democracy and experience in democratic processes, politicisation remains meaningless and often only leads to polarization instead of encouraging dialogue, political debate, and nurturing political movements. In the past, student unions produced some of the biggest political leaders of the country, serving as the only pathway for young working and middle-class leaders and activists to gain entry into mainstream politics. Given the abysmal state of democratic politics in the country, student union restoration is absolutely crucial. Pakistan is in dire need of young leaders to cater to the growing demands of its young populace.

Before their ban, student unions in Pakistan achieved remarkable milestones that highlighted their importance in shaping education and society. In 1962, student protests successfully reversed Ayub Khan’s three-year degree programme, demonstrating their influence on policy reforms. Persistent lobbying by unions ensured affordable fees and equitable access to education, making higher learning more inclusive. Beyond academics, unions like the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (Jamiat led-Union) contributed to social welfare through blood donation drives, book banks and student galas, encouraging creative exploration, and anti-harassment campaigns. They also played a crucial role in transport advocacy, with Karachi University unions managing robust and affordable transport networks for students.

Many prominent political leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal, Liaquat Baloch, Javed Hashmi and Qamar Zaman began their journeys in these unions, underscoring their role as leadership incubators. Student unions were vital to democracy and progress. Reviving them is essential for empowering youth, restoring campus culture, and fostering a more inclusive society.

The justifications provided for legitimising this ban revolve around the argument that student unions lead to an increase in on-campus violence and are a deterrent to academic excellence. However, prior to the ban, student politics used to be a vibrant space: allowing the central stakeholders at the academy to autonomously bargain for their rights and better academic facilities. It was also a space where young people engaged in the democratic processes of elections and campaigning. In the absence of student unions, there is a severe lack of institutional accountability in the education system, and universities arbitrarily decide fee structures and scholarship allocations, thus, leading to an increase in students (or their guardians) opting out of university education altogether.

The government and universities must recognize that any attempt to curtail student unions is a violation of Article 17 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to form associations or unions. The only condition is that such associations must not be against the “sovereignty,” “integrity,” “public order,” or “morality” of Pakistan. The government has no factual basis upon which it can claim that these restrictions apply to student unions. The sole argument against them, that they have historically led to violence, is entirely unfounded and ignores the larger role unions have played in fostering democracy, advocacy, and student welfare.

Globally, student unions remain vital, championing progress and representation. In the UK, the National Union of Students (NUS) advocates for affordable education and mental health across 600 organizations. In India, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) union blends activism with student welfare, influencing national debates. In the USA, universities like Stanford integrate unions into governance, ensuring student representation in decisions. These examples demonstrate unions’ potential when structured and accountable.

Pakistan urgently needs to reinstate student unions to address pressing challenges. Unions are essential for leadership development, nurturing future leaders and promoting democratic values. They can effectively advocate for student rights, addressing issues such as rising fees, inadequate facilities, and harassment. By fostering unity and constructive dialogue, unions can reduce polarization and encourage inclusivity. Additionally, they restore vibrant campus culture by bridging gaps between students and administrations, ensuring intellectual and academic growth.

Reviving unions requires clear legislative frameworks for accountability and conflict prevention, inclusion of students in university policymaking, and capacity-building programs to train leaders. The ban on unions in 1984 silenced student voices and eroded democratic culture. Reinstating unions isn’t merely about nostalgia but a step towards building a more inclusive, progressive society. By empowering youth through unions, Pakistan can nurture a generation capable of leading with vision, integrity, and a commitment to progress. This is the way forward.