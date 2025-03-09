Pierce Brosnan Reveals Secret To Becoming Next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan has weighed in on the future of James Bond, revealing what he believes is the most important requirement for the next actor to take on the iconic role.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the former 007 star, now 71, stated that it is a “given” that the next Bond must be British. His comments come amid ongoing speculation about potential candidates, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Josh O’Connor, Joe Alwyn, Theo James, and Idris Elba.

Brosnan on Bond’s Future and Amazon’s Takeover

Brosnan, who played Bond from 1995 to 2002 before Daniel Craig took over in 2006, also shared his thoughts on Amazon MGM Studios’ recent takeover of the Bond franchise.

“It takes great courage for [producers] Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to let go, but I think it was the right decision,” Brosnan said. “I hope that Amazon handles the work and the character with dignity, imagination, and respect.”

Would Brosnan Return as Bond?

While Brosnan is proud of his time as James Bond, he acknowledged that it’s time for a new actor to take over. Speaking to GQ, he admitted that while he would “love to return”, he believes the franchise should move forward.

“Of course, how could I not be interested? But it’s a delicate situation. I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie. Everything changes, everything falls apart,” he said. “I think that it’s best left to another man—fresh blood.”

As anticipation builds for the next James Bond casting announcement, Brosnan’s comments reinforce that tradition matters—and that the next 007 will likely be a British actor.